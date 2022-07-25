Bfsg LLC Reduces Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bfsg LLC decreased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.5 %

PEP stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $170.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,433,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.50. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.48 and a 1 year high of $177.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,463 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,677. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.