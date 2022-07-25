Bfsg LLC Reduces Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bfsg LLC decreased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.
PepsiCo Trading Up 0.5 %
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.
PepsiCo Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.28%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,463 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,677. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
