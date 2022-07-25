Bfsg LLC Sells 7,312 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Bfsg LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,312 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:JPST traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $50.12. 2,757,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.11 and its 200-day moving average is $50.24.

