BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

BGC Partners Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BGCP opened at $3.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average is $3.91. BGC Partners has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $5.86.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 49.15%. The firm had revenue of $506.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BGC Partners will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

BGC Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of BGC Partners

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGCP. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in BGC Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BGC Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in BGC Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BGC Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 54.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BGC Partners

(Get Rating)

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.