BHP Group (LON:BHP) PT Lowered to GBX 2,100 at Berenberg Bank

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,200 ($26.30) to GBX 2,100 ($25.10) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.87% from the company’s current price.

BHP has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($32.28) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($28.69) to GBX 2,250 ($26.90) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($26.30) target price on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,590 ($30.96) to GBX 2,510 ($30.01) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,251.43 ($26.91).

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Stock Performance

BHP Group stock opened at GBX 2,184.50 ($26.11) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,388.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,541.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. BHP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,774.56 ($21.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,040 ($36.34). The stock has a market cap of £110.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 821.42.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.