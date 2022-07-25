BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Shares Gap Up to $51.09

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $51.09, but opened at $52.68. BHP Group shares last traded at $52.70, with a volume of 51,574 shares changing hands.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on BHP. StockNews.com raised shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.10) to GBX 2,050 ($24.51) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.28) to GBX 2,400 ($28.69) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,770.35.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
