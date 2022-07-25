BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Shares Gap Up to $51.09

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $51.09, but opened at $52.68. BHP Group shares last traded at $52.70, with a volume of 51,574 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BHP. StockNews.com raised shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.10) to GBX 2,050 ($24.51) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.28) to GBX 2,400 ($28.69) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,770.35.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Trading Up 2.5 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BHP Group

BHP Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 48,180 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in BHP Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,765 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in BHP Group by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.