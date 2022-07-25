Bismuth (BIS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $97.00

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. During the last seven days, Bismuth has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. Bismuth has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $97.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0486 or 0.00000222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00013731 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000229 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded 34% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

Bismuth (CRYPTO:BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz. Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20.

Buying and Selling Bismuth

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

