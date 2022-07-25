BitDAO (BIT) Trading Up 9.2% Over Last 7 Days

BitDAO (BIT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 25th. BitDAO has a total market capitalization of $323.35 million and $54.18 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.55 or 0.00002505 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitDAO has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004543 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00017305 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00032505 BTC.

BitDAO Coin Profile

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

