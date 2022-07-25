Bitgear (GEAR) Hits 1-Day Volume of $255.00

Bitgear (GEAR) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 25th. Bitgear has a market capitalization of $105,614.37 and approximately $255.00 worth of Bitgear was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitgear has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitgear coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004539 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001571 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002236 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00017054 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001878 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00031794 BTC.
Bitgear Coin Profile
Bitgear’s total supply is 91,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,247,931 coins. Bitgear’s official Twitter account is @bitgeario and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitgear is medium.com/bitgear. Bitgear’s official website is www.bitgear.io.
Bitgear Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Bitgear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitgear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.