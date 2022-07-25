Bitgesell Hits Market Cap of $1.01 Million (BGL)

Bitgesell (BGL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One Bitgesell coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0628 or 0.00000290 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bitgesell has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. Bitgesell has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and $3,941.00 worth of Bitgesell was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001587 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00017476 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001918 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031866 BTC.
About Bitgesell
Bitgesell’s total supply is 16,414,415 coins and its circulating supply is 16,157,930 coins. Bitgesell’s official Twitter account is @Bitgesell. Bitgesell’s official website is bitgesell.ca.
Bitgesell Coin Trading
