Bitsum.money (BSM) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $196.00

Bitsum.money (BSM) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Over the last seven days, Bitsum.money has traded flat against the dollar. Bitsum.money has a market capitalization of $120,041.87 and approximately $196.00 worth of Bitsum.money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitsum.money coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001578 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002233 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00017635 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001945 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00031693 BTC.
About Bitsum.money
Bitsum.money’s total supply is 1,844,674,407 coins and its circulating supply is 1,668,487,942 coins. Bitsum.money’s official Twitter account is @bitsumco. Bitsum.money’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/BSM. The official website for Bitsum.money is bitsum.money.
Bitsum.money Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Bitsum.money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitsum.money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.