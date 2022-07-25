BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.32% from the stock’s current price.

BJRI has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants to $32.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $22.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.05, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.22. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $20.15 and a 52-week high of $47.20.

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

