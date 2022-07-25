BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,918 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $747.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $796.23.

NYSE BLK opened at $637.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $575.60 and a one year high of $973.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $623.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $699.38.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.12 by ($1.76). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

