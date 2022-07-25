Blocknet (BLOCK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.58 Million

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 25th. One Blocknet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000810 BTC on exchanges. Blocknet has a market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $319.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Blocknet has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00023543 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00015835 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004906 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,899,366 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

