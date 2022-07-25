Blockport Price Tops $0.0386 on Exchanges (BPT)

Blockport (BPT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. Blockport has a market cap of $2.23 million and $31,678.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Blockport has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Blockport coin can currently be purchased for $0.0386 or 0.00000368 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004588 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,838.74 or 1.00109898 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00006499 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004580 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003775 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
Blockport Profile
BPT is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 coins and its circulating supply is 57,904,773 coins. Blockport’s official message board is getbux.com/blog. The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blockport’s official website is getbux.com/bux-crypto.
Buying and Selling Blockport
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using U.S. dollars.
