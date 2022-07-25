BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (ZDV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on August 3rd

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 27th.

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BMO Canadian Dividend ETF stock traded up C$0.14 on Monday, hitting C$19.34. 66,118 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,521. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.63. BMO Canadian Dividend ETF has a one year low of C$18.63 and a one year high of C$22.16.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Canadian Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.