Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $29.10

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.10 and last traded at $29.10, with a volume of 330 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.10.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Bouygues from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Bouygues from €36.00 ($36.73) to €35.00 ($35.71) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Bouygues from €47.00 ($47.96) to €44.00 ($44.90) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.80.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.88 and a 200-day moving average of $33.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.30.

Bouygues ( OTCMKTS:BOUYF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Bouygues had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 2.60%. Equities analysts predict that Bouygues SA will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

