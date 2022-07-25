Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) & Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Head-To-Head Contrast

Boxed (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) and Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Boxed and Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Boxed alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxed $177.27 million 0.77 -$69.22 million N/A N/A Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. $495.19 million 0.75 $88.97 million $1.95 5.13

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has higher revenue and earnings than Boxed.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxed N/A N/A -31.44% Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. 16.22% 99.78% 25.66%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Boxed and Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Boxed has a beta of 2.43, suggesting that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.5% of Boxed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.9% of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Boxed and Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boxed 0 1 2 0 2.67 Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. 0 0 1 0 3.00

Boxed presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 506.06%. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 349.55%. Given Boxed’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Boxed is more favorable than Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V..

Summary

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. beats Boxed on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boxed

(Get Rating)

Boxed, Inc. operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers. It also provides Boxed IQ, a content management suite, programmatic cost-per-click ad-platform, and vendor portal data suite, that offers vendors, suppliers, and CPG manufacturers the ability to advertise their products to customers, and access customer data and feedback in real-time; on-demand grocery services; and an enterprise-level e-commerce platform. Boxed, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

(Get Rating)

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It sells its products through a two-tier sales model comprising 50,972 distributors and 1,063,720 associates. The company was formerly known as Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. and changed its name to Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in August 2021. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Zapopan, Mexico. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Campalier, S.A. de C.V.

Receive News & Ratings for Boxed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.