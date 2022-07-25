BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Given a GBX 440 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 440 ($5.26) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BP.B. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($8.37) target price on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 510 ($6.10) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group set a GBX 490 ($5.86) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 450 ($5.38) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 610 ($7.29) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Monday, July 4th.

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares Price Performance

Shares of BP.B opened at GBX 170.50 ($2.04) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £34.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a 1-year low of GBX 167.56 ($2.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 197 ($2.36). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 173.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 175.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.97.

About BP plc 9% Preferred Shares

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

