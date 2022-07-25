Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.36-$1.40 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE:BDN traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.53. 1,202,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.57, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $14.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,085.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,206,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,839,000 after buying an additional 99,577 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 10.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,023,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,148,000 after buying an additional 1,250,086 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,804,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,658,000 after buying an additional 96,243 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 8.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 527,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,457,000 after buying an additional 40,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 510,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,219,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

