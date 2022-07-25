Braveheart Resources (CVE:BHT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Shares of Braveheart Resources Inc. (CVE:BHT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 61080 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.45 price target on shares of Braveheart Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Braveheart Resources Stock Down 7.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.58 million and a PE ratio of -2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.15.

About Braveheart Resources

Braveheart Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, locates, acquires, and explores for precious metals primarily in Canada. It explores for gold, copper, nickel, platinum, palladium, and silver deposits. The company's principal project is the Bull River Mine located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia.

