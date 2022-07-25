BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Up 6.9%

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.85 and last traded at $10.85. 44,806 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,515,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.
BridgeBio Pharma Trading Up 6.2 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.20.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,424,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,655,000 after buying an additional 92,429 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 672.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,286,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,452,000 after buying an additional 1,119,497 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 10,405.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,234,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,534,000 after buying an additional 1,223,122 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,132,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,493,000 after buying an additional 81,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,079,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,953,000 after buying an additional 33,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.
About BridgeBio Pharma
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO)
- Alcoa Is Well-Positioned For 2022 and 2023
- Why Amazon and Alphabet are Post-Split Buys
- Big Lots Stock is a Value Play at These Levels
- Schlumberger: Another Reason To Bet On An Oil-Services Rebound
- How to Find and Determine Which Stocks Are Worth Holding Through a Bear Market
Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.