BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Up 6.9%

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.85 and last traded at $10.85. 44,806 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,515,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

BridgeBio Pharma Trading Up 6.2 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.20.

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 266.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,424,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,655,000 after buying an additional 92,429 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 672.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,286,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,452,000 after buying an additional 1,119,497 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 10,405.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,234,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,534,000 after buying an additional 1,223,122 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,132,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,493,000 after buying an additional 81,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,079,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,953,000 after buying an additional 33,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

