Brio Consultants LLC Buys New Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 95.6% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 282,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,378,000 after purchasing an additional 138,040 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 108.5% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 156.5% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.3% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 572,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,129,000 after purchasing an additional 286,820 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.35. The stock had a trading volume of 7,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,127. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.27. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.64 and a 1-year high of $55.46.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

