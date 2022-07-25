Brio Consultants LLC Increases Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Brio Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,071 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,342,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945,576 shares in the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,241,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,043,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,666 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,513,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forward Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 6,347,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,171 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.83. The company had a trading volume of 17,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,865,056. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.57. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.94 and a 52 week high of $86.34.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.079 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

