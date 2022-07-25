Brio Consultants LLC Takes $870,000 Position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST)

Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 17,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.86. 30 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,558. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.65 and a 12 month high of $50.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.14.

