Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Upgraded at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $24.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $26.00.

BRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a hold rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.89.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of BRX opened at $22.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.01. Brixmor Property Group has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $27.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $125,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,445.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth $43,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 47,125.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brixmor Property Group

(Get Rating)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.