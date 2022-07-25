Brokerages Set EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) PT at $178.50

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $178.50.

Separately, UBS Group cut their price target on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €173.00 ($174.75) to €167.00 ($168.69) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

Shares of ESLOY stock opened at $78.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.60. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 1 year low of $69.32 and a 1 year high of $110.11.

About EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

