Brokerages Set Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) PT at $15.65

Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.65.
GRFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Grifols in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Grifols in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Grifols from €20.15 ($20.35) to €20.30 ($20.51) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th.
Grifols Stock Performance
Shares of Grifols stock opened at $10.56 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.43. Grifols has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $16.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.
Institutional Trading of Grifols
About Grifols
Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.
