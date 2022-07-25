Brokerages Set Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) PT at $15.65

Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.65.

GRFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Grifols in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Grifols in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Grifols from €20.15 ($20.35) to €20.30 ($20.51) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Shares of Grifols stock opened at $10.56 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.43. Grifols has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $16.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grifols in the first quarter valued at $2,907,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 172,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 94,983 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,141,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,509,000 after buying an additional 235,120 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 58,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Grifols by 1,948.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 240,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 228,963 shares in the last quarter. 14.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

