Brokerages Set SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Price Target at $60.40

Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.40.

SEIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “mkt perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of SEI Investments to $58.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional Trading of SEI Investments

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 851 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,097. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 5.42. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $51.07 and a 12-month high of $65.22.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.02). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $481.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is 19.18%.

SEI Investments declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

