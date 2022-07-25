Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Purchased by C WorldWide Group Holding A S

C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares during the quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,209,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,390,000 after acquiring an additional 281,567 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Brookfield Renewable by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,630,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,036,000 after purchasing an additional 42,900 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,602,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,026,000 after purchasing an additional 934,292 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,416,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,188,000 after buying an additional 422,626 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 780,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,740,000 after buying an additional 144,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BEPC opened at $38.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.94. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.29 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a one year low of $31.10 and a one year high of $45.43.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Brookfield Renewable had a negative net margin of 6.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -206.45%.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

