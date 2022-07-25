Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) Shares Up 16.9%

Burcon NutraScience Co. (TSE:BU – Get Rating) (NYSE:BUR)’s share price shot up 16.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.84 and last traded at C$0.83. 109,639 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 88,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.71.

The stock has a market cap of C$90.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 7.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.96.

About Burcon NutraScience

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The company's products include Peazazz, a pea protein for use in dairy alternatives, ready-to-drink beverages, dry blended beverages, bars, baked goods, and meat substitute products; and Peazac and Peazac 850, a pea protein for plant-based meat alternative products, ready-to-mix powders, ready-to-mix beverages, dairy alternatives, and nutrition bars, as well as other applications requiring the most neutral flavor and moderate viscosity.

