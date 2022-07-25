Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) Shares Up 16.9%

Burcon NutraScience Co. (TSE:BU – Get Rating) (NYSE:BUR)’s share price shot up 16.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.84 and last traded at C$0.83. 109,639 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 88,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.71.
Burcon NutraScience Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$90.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 7.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.96.
About Burcon NutraScience
Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The company's products include Peazazz, a pea protein for use in dairy alternatives, ready-to-drink beverages, dry blended beverages, bars, baked goods, and meat substitute products; and Peazac and Peazac 850, a pea protein for plant-based meat alternative products, ready-to-mix powders, ready-to-mix beverages, dairy alternatives, and nutrition bars, as well as other applications requiring the most neutral flavor and moderate viscosity.
Featured Stories
- Alcoa Is Well-Positioned For 2022 and 2023
- Why Amazon and Alphabet are Post-Split Buys
- Big Lots Stock is a Value Play at These Levels
- Schlumberger: Another Reason To Bet On An Oil-Services Rebound
- How to Find and Determine Which Stocks Are Worth Holding Through a Bear Market
Receive News & Ratings for Burcon NutraScience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burcon NutraScience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.