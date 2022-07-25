BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Purchases 44,375 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 317.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,359 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,375 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams makes up about 3.1% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $14,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SHW opened at $259.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $247.94 and a 200-day moving average of $262.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $67.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $214.22 and a 52-week high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 34.99%.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHW. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $313.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.55.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

