Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 15,524 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 119,931 shares.The stock last traded at $24.32 and had previously closed at $24.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Byline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Byline Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $918.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.05 and a 200-day moving average of $25.44.

Byline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Byline Bancorp ( NYSE:BY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $78.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 14.88%.

Insider Activity

In other Byline Bancorp news, insider Brogan Ptacin sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $252,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,194.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven P. Kent bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.71 per share, with a total value of $59,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,141,043.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brogan Ptacin sold 10,300 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $252,865.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,194.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $113,145 and sold 23,622 shares valued at $586,398. Insiders own 34.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Byline Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BY. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Byline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Byline Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in Byline Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

