Bytom Price Down 8.1% Over Last Week (BTM)

Bytom (BTM) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 25th. One Bytom coin can now be bought for $0.0110 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytom has a market capitalization of $19.39 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bytom has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000293 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00023954 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.38 or 0.00253635 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000913 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000930 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,762,277,381 coins. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

