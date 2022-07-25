C WorldWide Group Holding A S Boosts Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. DexCom accounts for approximately 0.3% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned 0.06% of DexCom worth $29,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,374,545 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,275,020,000 after acquiring an additional 844,916 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,868,331 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,000,773,000 after acquiring an additional 73,778 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,401,094 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $752,318,000 after acquiring an additional 29,161 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $410,670,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $263,141,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on DexCom from $181.25 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on DexCom from $134.50 to $121.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DexCom to $90.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on DexCom from $131.25 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on DexCom from $141.25 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $83.78 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.70 and a 200 day moving average of $100.29. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.89 and a 12 month high of $164.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.79.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). DexCom had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.33, for a total value of $74,082.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,423,407.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.57, for a total value of $180,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,249,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.33, for a total transaction of $74,082.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,423,407.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,627 shares of company stock valued at $593,907 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

