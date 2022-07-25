C WorldWide Group Holding A S Cuts Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S cut its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,541,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 40,720 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 9.9% of C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned approximately 0.39% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $910,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 84.3% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 68,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,501,000 after buying an additional 31,359 shares during the last quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $7,870,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 108,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,865,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 14,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $653.54.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

In other news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total value of $7,362,471.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,900.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,471.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,900.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $561.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $219.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $497.83 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $541.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $558.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

