C WorldWide Group Holding A S Grows Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Waters were worth $7,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Waters by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 0.7% during the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 5.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WAT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Waters to $358.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $349.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $354.63.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $345.68 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $329.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $322.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.80. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $288.32 and a 1 year high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.48. Waters had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 221.08%. The firm had revenue of $690.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total transaction of $1,315,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,064 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

