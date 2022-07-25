C WorldWide Group Holding A S Has $18.95 Million Stock Holdings in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) by 74.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 704,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $18,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OSH. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Oak Street Health during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

OSH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Oak Street Health from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.19.

OSH opened at $26.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $65.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.27.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.04). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 26.82% and a negative return on equity of 413.94%. The firm had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Oak Street Health’s quarterly revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 62,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $1,407,348.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,733,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,842,580.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Oak Street Health news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $3,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,583,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,565,324. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 62,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $1,407,348.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,733,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,842,580.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 489,368 shares of company stock worth $9,783,450. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

