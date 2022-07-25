Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Insider Lip Bu Tan Sells 40,000 Shares

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $6,669,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,154,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,462,646.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Lip Bu Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

On Friday, July 15th, Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total value of $7,753,000.00.

On Friday, June 24th, Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total value of $7,694,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total value of $5,948,000.00.

On Friday, May 27th, Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.58, for a total value of $7,679,000.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.77, for a total value of $5,750,800.00.

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Lip Bu Tan sold 70,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $10,661,000.00.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $167.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,326,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,499. The firm has a market cap of $46.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.32 and a 1 year high of $192.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.63 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 23.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

CDNS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,427,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,497,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,590 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,767,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,224,549,000 after purchasing an additional 394,861 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,652,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,232,042,000 after purchasing an additional 291,152 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,787,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,196,623,000 after purchasing an additional 280,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,343,591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $993,732,000 after purchasing an additional 188,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.