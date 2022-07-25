Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.94-$0.98 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $860-$880 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $832.30 million. Cadence Design Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.06-$4.12 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $188.10.

CDNS traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $167.66. 1,326,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,696,499. Cadence Design Systems has a twelve month low of $132.32 and a twelve month high of $192.70. The company has a market cap of $46.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.79, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.06.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James D. Plummer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $3,128,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,674 shares in the company, valued at $4,485,760.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 22,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total value of $3,457,041.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 96,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,750,624.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James D. Plummer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $3,128,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,485,760.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 434,534 shares of company stock worth $66,852,940. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 22.5% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

