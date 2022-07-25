Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.19.

CZR has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $149.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of Caesars Entertainment to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $42.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Caesars Entertainment has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $119.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.39.

Insider Activity at Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.04. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 2,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $140,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 2,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $140,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Courtney Mather purchased 16,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.12 per share, with a total value of $961,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,813,219.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,570 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 53,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

See Also

