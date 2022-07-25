Cajutel Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.43 Million (CAJ)

Cajutel (CAJ) traded up 89.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. During the last seven days, Cajutel has traded up 156% against the US dollar. One Cajutel coin can now be purchased for about $2.53 or 0.00011495 BTC on exchanges. Cajutel has a market cap of $3.43 million and $1,453.00 worth of Cajutel was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004539 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001571 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002236 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00017054 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001878 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00031794 BTC.
About Cajutel
Cajutel’s total supply is 1,780,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,389 coins. The Reddit community for Cajutel is /r/cajutel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cajutel’s official website is cajutel.io. Cajutel’s official Twitter account is @cajutel and its Facebook page is accessible here.
