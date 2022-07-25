Calix (NYSE:CALX) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.18-0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $211-217 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $199.05 million. Calix also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.18-$0.24 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Calix from $57.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Calix from $70.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.50.

Shares of Calix stock traded down $0.96 on Monday, reaching $44.32. 555,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,129. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.17 and its 200-day moving average is $42.53. Calix has a one year low of $31.59 and a one year high of $80.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.55.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.64 million. Calix had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Calix will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Calix news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 12,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $499,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $1,348,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 751,250 shares in the company, valued at $30,027,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 12,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $499,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Calix by 10.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 153,224 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,575,000 after buying an additional 14,016 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Calix by 142.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 39,592 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Calix during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,509,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Calix during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,189,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Calix by 34.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

