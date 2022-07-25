Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $226.11.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CDNAF. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Canadian Tire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$203.00 to C$208.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Canadian Tire to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$234.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$236.00 to C$212.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$187.00 to C$184.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Canadian Tire Trading Up 0.5 %

CDNAF stock opened at $133.36 on Monday. Canadian Tire has a 12-month low of $122.26 and a 12-month high of $161.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.52.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

