Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Receives C$39.43 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$39.29.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CU shares. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday. CSFB cut their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Canadian Utilities Price Performance

CU stock opened at C$39.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.30. Canadian Utilities has a 52 week low of C$33.86 and a 52 week high of C$40.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$39.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$37.77. The firm has a market cap of C$10.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.93.

Insider Activity at Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities ( TSE:CU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$1.11 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Canadian Utilities will post 2.2411319 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian P. Shkrobot sold 1,500 shares of Canadian Utilities stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.21, for a total transaction of C$58,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$365,868.51. Insiders sold a total of 3,200 shares of company stock valued at $126,461 in the last three months.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

