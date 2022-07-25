Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $6,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $111.34. 37,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,906,627. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.82. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $98.54 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The stock has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COF. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $183.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial to $125.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.60.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

