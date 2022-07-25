Capital Power (TSE:CPX) PT Raised to C$54.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CPX. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Capital Power from C$48.50 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$48.00.

Capital Power Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CPX traded up C$0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$47.47. 113,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,659. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.52 billion and a PE ratio of 91.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.14. Capital Power has a 1-year low of C$36.65 and a 1-year high of C$47.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$45.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$42.31.

Insider Transactions at Capital Power

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$501.00 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Capital Power will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.72, for a total value of C$268,338.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,549 shares in the company, valued at C$1,097,904.93. In related news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.72, for a total value of C$268,338.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,097,904.93. Also, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.85, for a total transaction of C$70,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$806,840.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

