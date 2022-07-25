CapWealth Advisors LLC Has $2.27 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

CapWealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 210,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,737,000 after buying an additional 17,785 shares during the period. Maxi Investments CY Ltd bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $4,818,000. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 64,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 6,501 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 497,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C opened at $51.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.84. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.44 and a 1 year high of $74.64.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

C has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.95.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

