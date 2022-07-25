CapWealth Advisors LLC Has $304,000 Holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

CapWealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 96.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 145,895 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. abrdn plc boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 9,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,469,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 4.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 42,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter worth $3,321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

National Health Investors Stock Up 1.0 %

NHI stock opened at $62.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 23.40, a quick ratio of 23.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.22 and a 12 month high of $69.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.36.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.45). National Health Investors had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $71.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.65%.

National Health Investors Profile



Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Further Reading

