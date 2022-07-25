CapWealth Advisors LLC Purchases 38,409 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 258,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,409 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $11,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CPB. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $616,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,374. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Campbell Soup news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 10,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $498,147.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,083.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $616,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Campbell Soup Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CPB stock opened at $47.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.52 and a 200-day moving average of $46.02. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $51.94.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.10.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

