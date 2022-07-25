CapWealth Advisors LLC Purchases 4,901 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 355,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the period. WestRock accounts for approximately 1.7% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. CapWealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of WestRock worth $16,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in WestRock by 634.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WestRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 56.1% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $41.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.53. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $54.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.22 and a 200-day moving average of $45.71.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 5th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

WRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet lowered WestRock from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

